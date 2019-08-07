Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China state banks seen supporting yuan in forwards market - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan notes

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market this week, using swaps to tighten dollar supply and support the Chinese currency, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The spot value of the yuan has fallen sharply this week against the dollar as tensions between China and the United States escalated and prompted fears that their trade war could shift into a currency war.

The sources said banks had conducted significant amounts of buy-sell swaps in the onshore market on Tuesday. Buy-sell swaps help to reduce the supply of dollars that the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

"Yesterday big banks were all selling one-year onshore forward swaps, then in the afternoon the spot dollar-yuan fell," said a trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai.

One state bank also was seen active in offshore forward swaps, two traders at foreign banks with knowledge of the matter said.

On Wednesday, one-year onshore dollar-yuan forwards were at 175 points, down from 321 points on Monday <CNY1Y=>, according to Refinitiv data. One-year offshore dollar-yuan forwards <CNH1Y=> were at 459 points, down from 640 points on Monday.

"The movement in forward points may reflect a tightening in USD (dollar) liquidity when some market participants need to buy spot dollars and sell them back in forwards. Meanwhile, the spot and outright moves were also partly due to a stabilisation in RMB (yuan) sentiment on Tuesday," said Frances Cheung, head of macro strategy for Asia at Westpac in Singapore.

China allowed the yuan to trade at more than 7 per dollar on Monday for the first time in more than a decade, after which the U.S. Treasury labelled China a currency manipulator, raising the stakes in the trade war between the two countries.

The currency steadied on Tuesday as Chinese authorities took steps to contain its slide.

Early on Wednesday, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> was trading at 7.0353 per dollar in the onshore spot market, down about 0.15% from Tuesday's late-session close.

The offshore yuan was 0.2% weaker than Tuesday's close at 7.0701 per dollar.

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed fears of a protracted trade war despite a warning from Beijing that labelling it a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for the global financial order.

(This story corrects 5th paragraph to read that a state bank was seen in in the market, not two foreign banks).

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.40% 7.0807 Delayed Quote.3.73%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.31% 7.0464 Delayed Quote.2.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aChina iron ore sinks to six-week low on rising supply, weak demand outlook
RE
12:50aIndonesia central bank's new deputy governor sees prolonged monetary easing
RE
12:40aPhilippines, Indonesia rise as U.S., China allay trade war fears
RE
12:36aChina state banks seen supporting yuan in forwards market - sources
RE
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aIndia's inflation likely edged up to nine-month high in July - Reuters poll
RE
12:07aU.S. DOLLAR : When will bulls turn to bears?
RE
08/06U.N. members sign mediation convention to settle trade disputes
RE
08/06Indonesia's forex reserves rise to highest in 16 months in July - central bank
RE
08/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Kuida Distribution Agreement with Grupo Éxito, South ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group