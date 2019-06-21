Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China state media urges U.S. to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at a port in Ningbo, Zhejiang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Instead of waging a trade war with China, the United States should drop its win-at-all-costs mentality and consider the interests of its own people as well as the global community, the official People's Daily said an editorial on Saturday.

The Chinese Communist Party's newspaper urged the United States to cancel all tariffs on Chinese goods, saying the only way to resolve trade issues was through "equal dialogue".

Hopes that the two sides can rekindle negotiations were raised in the run-up to a meeting next week between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Japan, where they will both attend a Group of 20 summit.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is holding seven days of hearings from manufacturers and other businesses likely to be affected by a new round of tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The People's Daily said all previous hearings had shown "overwhelming" opposition to tariff increases from all walks of life, but it had made no difference.

"It seems that some people in the United States are waving the tariff stick in order to strengthen their so-called 'industrial competitive advantage'," it said.

"They do not consider public opinion, do not consider national conditions, and do not take the international economic order into account. They just want the renown as 'winners' but cannot understand the fact that they basically cannot win."

The U.S. National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday that the proposed tariff extension on Chinese goods, including cellphones and computers, could cost U.S. consumers an additional $12.2 billion each year.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Winni Zhou; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/21China state media urges U.S. to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance
RE
06/21Amazon gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
RE
06/21CITIGROUP : Citi sees case for Fed to lower rates by 50 bps in July
RE
06/21U.S. banks clear first hurdle of Federal Reserve's annual stress test
RE
06/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Free trade zones achieve tangible results
PU
06/21Trump China tariffs could cost billions for consumers - retailer study
RE
06/21Huawei files lawsuit against U.S. Commerce Department over seized equipment - filing
RE
06/21WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye G20 with hopes for U.S.-China trade detente
RE
06/21Horizons ETFs Announces June 2019 Distributions for Certain ETFs
AQ
06/21Fed's Daly says marginalized groups benefit from hot economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Libra must be stopped
3CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi sees case for Fed to lower rates by 50 bps in July
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras pays $700 million to Van..
5XPO LOGISTICS INC : XPO LOGISTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About