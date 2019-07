Total profits were 1.82 trillion yuan ($264.61 billion) for the period, with revenue rising 7.8% to 29.49 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The state-owned firms' liabilities increased 8.8% at end-June to 125.80 trillion yuan.

State firms in the electricity production, property and construction material sectors saw profits grow at a relatively quick rate in January-June.

