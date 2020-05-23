China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May

Chinese consumption will show signs of improvement in May as new forms of consumption such as e-commerce are encouraged, the state economic planner said on Sunday.

Consumption has been hit hard by the new coronavirus, but data in April showed that with the epidemic under control, prospects for growth in consumption are stabilising, Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Stephen Coates)