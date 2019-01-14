Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China state planner says aims for 'good start' for economy in First quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:39pm EST
China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will aim to achieve "a good start" in the first quarter for the economy, the state planner said on Tuesday, signalling more supportive measures to come as the world's second-biggest economy slows further.

China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve" of economic policies, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

Premier Li Keqiang said China achieved its key 2018 economic targets, which were "hard-worn", and seeks a strong start to the economy in the first quarter to establish conditions helpful to meeting this year's goals, according to state television on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing was planning to lower its growth target to 6-6.5 percent this year after an expected 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace in 28 years.

The proposed target, to be unveiled at the annual parliamentary session in March, was endorsed by top leaders at the annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference in mid-December, the sources told Reuters.

Annual growth of about 6.2 percent is needed this year and in 2020 to meet the ruling Communist Party's longstanding goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes in the decade to 2020, and to turn China into a "modestly prosperous" nation.

China has lowered the level of reserves that commercial banks need to set aside for the fifth time in a year, to spur lending, particularly to small and medium-sized firms. Beijing has also cut taxes and fees, and stepped up infrastructure investment to shore up the economy.

This year, China will step up fiscal expenditure and implement larger tax and fee cuts. The cuts will focus on reducing burdens for small firms and manufacturers, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank, in a separate statement, said it will maintain prudent monetary policy, keeping it neither too tight nor too loose, and strengthen the counter-cyclical adjustments.

Monetary policy will be made more forward-looking, flexible and targeted, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pOil rises 1 percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
RE
10:01pChina shares prop-up Asia on stimulus hopes, sterling braces for Brexit plan
RE
10:00pOil rises one percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
RE
10:00pChina shares prop-up Asia on stimulus hopes, sterling braces for Brexit plan
RE
09:54pMONEX : TradeStation Group Announces Plans to Enter Cryptocurrency Markets in 2019 Through Its “TradeStation Crypto” Subsidiary
PU
09:39pChina state planner says aims for 'good start' for economy in First quarter
RE
09:19pChina's finance ministry says will step up fiscal expenditure this year
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:59pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Steps will spur imports as trade growth slows down
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3Oil rises one percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
5CHINA AOYUAN GROUP LTD : CHINA AOYUAN : PROPOSED ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.