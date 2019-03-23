Log in
China state planner vice chair says will continue cutting overcapacity

03/23/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue working to cut overcapacity for some of its industries and look to make effective investments for its economy, a vice chairman of the country's state planner said on Sunday.

National Development and Reform Commission's Ning Jizhe made the remarks at the China Development Forum.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

