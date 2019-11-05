Log in
China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

0
11/05/2019 | 09:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A security officer keeps watch in front of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign at the annual Huawei Connect event in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's powerful state planner expanded on Wednesday the list of industries it encourages, to include areas such as human resources services, artificial intelligence, elderly care, childcare and housekeeping.

Small coal mines were added to the list of obsolete industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The NDRC last adjusted its lists of industries that are encouraged, restricted and obsolete in 2013.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.11% 1486.205 Delayed Quote.17.51%
SILVER -0.07% 17.577 Delayed Quote.16.55%
