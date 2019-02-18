Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China state utility, independent gas firm jointly build east China pipeline - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 11:25pm EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese state-run utility Huadian Group and independent gas company Guanghui Group have started laying a natural gas pipeline that would connect a gas receiving terminal with industrial users in east China's Jiangsu province, local state media reported on Tuesday.

The 171-km Qitong pipeline, which has an annual transport capacity of 4 billion cubic metres, starts at Qidong, where privately-run Guanghui Group operates a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, and ends at Nantong city, Xinhua Daily reported.

The pipeline, which would cost 1.259 billion yuan ($185.84 million) to build, is likely to be operational by the end of October 2019, the report said, adding that it would then be linked to the West-to-East gas pipeline project operated by state energy group PetroChina.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aYuan dips on corporate dollar demand, trade talks remain focus
RE
02/19Dollar edges up against yen after BOJ Kuroda's policy comments
RE
02/18Dollar edges up against yen after BOJ Kuroda's policy comments
RE
02/18HSBC's 2018 profit misses estimates; China weakness poses growth risks
RE
02/18Kuroda says BOJ ready to ease if yen rise hurts price goal path
RE
02/18Indonesia central bank seen holding key rate, as hopes for easing emerge
RE
02/18China state utility, independent gas firm jointly build east China pipeline - report
RE
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. FAA INVESTIGATES SOUTHWEST OVER BAGGAGE WEIGHT DISCREPANCIES: WSJ
3ZTE CORPORATION : Britain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
4BINGO INDUSTRIES LTD : BINGO INDUSTRIES : Morgans rates BIN as Add
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.