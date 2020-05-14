Log in
China stats bureau expects economic recovery to continue

05/14/2020 | 10:55pm EDT
Worker stands near a cargo ship at a port in Wuhan

China's statistics bureau said on Friday that it expects the country's economic recovery to continue, but warned that increased risks of a global recession pose significant challenges for exports.

National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters during a briefing that China is confident and able to sustain its economic recovery but acknowledged that pressure on employment is relatively big and current recovery is still weak.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

