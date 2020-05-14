China stats bureau expects economic recovery to continue

China's statistics bureau said on Friday that it expects the country's economic recovery to continue, but warned that increased risks of a global recession pose significant challenges for exports.

National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters during a briefing that China is confident and able to sustain its economic recovery but acknowledged that pressure on employment is relatively big and current recovery is still weak.

