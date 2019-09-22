China steel futures bounce back on falling inventory

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, rose as much as 2.1% to 3,458 yuan ($486.29) a tonne, fighting back from a two-week low in last session.

Hot-rolled coil, for January delivery, also recovered after falling for five straight days. It gained 1.5% to 3,459 yuan a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Steel products' stockpile in China dropped for the sixth week to 11.4 million tonnes in the week ended Sept.20 on firm demand outlook, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most actively trade iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, edged up 0.54 to 635 yuan per tonne in morning trade.

BHP Group said on Monday it expects to meet all customer commitments on iron ore shipments, despite maintenance at its Jimblebar and Newman mines in Western Australia, after speculation in China last week on supply concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Prices for spot cargoes of benchmark iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell for the fourth day to $93 per tonne on Sept.20.

* China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said last Friday it will set stricter targets for cities with higher concentrations of damaging particles last time around, but firmly oppose "one-size-fits-all" strategy.

* China and the United States had "constructive" discussions on trade in Washington, the state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

* Other steelmaking ingredients were mixed, with Dalian coking coal down 0.7% at 1,292 yuan a tonne, while coke rose 0.7% to 1,958 yuan a tonne.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)