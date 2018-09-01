Log in
China steelmaker closed again after flouting order to halt - Xinhua

09/01/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A steelmaker in eastern China has been shut for a second time and local authorities reprimanded after the company resumed production without permission having been told to close due to environmental violations, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

An inspection team found round-the-clock steel production in late August at Huainan Hongtai Steel Co Ltd in Anhui province, with workers on 12-hour shifts, despite the company being ordered to halt in December, the official news agency said.

Since resuming production Huainan Hongtai had sold 288,000 tons of steel billets, Xinhua said.

The report said local authorities had been "negligent in their supervision" of the company.

The inspection team demanded the immediate closure of the plant and ordered local authorities to conduct a full review of the company's environmental problems.

China has struggled to implement production curbs in heavy industry to cut emissions as part of the country's intensified anti-pollution campaign.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ros Russell)

