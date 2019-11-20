China still faces severe external, internal challenges - vice president Wang
0
11/20/2019 | 08:54pm EST
China still faces very severe external and internal challenges but Beijing has the confidence, patience and determination to achieve the country's rejuvenation, Vice President Wang Qishan said on Thursday.
Wang, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, also reiterated that China will stick to the path of peaceful development.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Brenda Goh and Leng Cheng; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)