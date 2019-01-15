China stimulus boosts European shares, autos rally after Peugeot results

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was up 0.6 percent by 0829 GMT, with the trade-sensitive DAX <.GDAXI> up 0.8 percent and the FTSE 100 rising 0.5 percent.

Sectors reliant on trade and exports to China, like tech, industrials, basic resources, and autos, were the top gainers.

The autos sector <.SXAP> jumped 2.2 percent to its highest since Dec. 5 on the stimulus news and after a strong update from Peugeot maker PSA Group soothed investors' concerns about carmakers facing slowing demand in China.

Shares in the carmaker climbed 2.3 percent to their highest since mid-November after reporting record sales for 2018.

Staffing company Hays also shone after strong results which showed an 8 percent rise in quarterly net fees, boosted by strong hiring in Germany, its biggest market.

M&A was a driver with Swedish telecoms company Millicom up 4.7 percent after a bid from Liberty Latin America.

Kinnevik, the majority stakeholder in Millicom, rose 4 percent among top STOXX gainers.

On the negative side, UK bookmakers Paddy Power Betfair, William Hill, GVC Holdings and 888 Holdings fell 1.7 to 3.2 percent after the U.S. Justice Department published an opinion which could further restrict online gambling.

Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli fell 3.1 percent after reporting sales rose 5.1 percent in 2018, in line with its "around 5 percent" goal, but highlighted the market environment remained "very challenging".

And among mid-caps, shares in sub-prime lender Provident Financial plunged 20 percent after it issued a profit warning, citing higher impairments at its credit card business Vanquis Bank.

