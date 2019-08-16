Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China stimulus hopes, chip stocks push European shares higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares churned higher on Friday, boosted by positive investor sentiment after China hinted of plans to spur economic growth while chipmaker stocks in the region propped up markets, helped by solid earnings news from U.S. counterparts.

China's state planner said it will roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to encourage consumption as the economy slows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was 1.1% higher by 0859 GMT, with the export-reliant DAX index <.GDAXI> outperforming.

Markets were jarred earlier after London's FTSE 100 had a delayed open due to a technical glitch. But the index climbed 0.7% higher, boosted by financials.

European shares staged a comeback from six-month lows hit during the previous session, after China warned of retaliation against U.S. tariffs, heightening fears of the continued impact of their trade war on global growth.

However, the benchmark index was still on pace to log a third straight week of losses as worries of a global recession kept investors on edge, largely because of the trade drama.

"The real kind of fear that markets were feeling seems to have somewhat disappeared, but if you look at how much ground has been lost in the last couple of days, it's very much down in the week," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

Central banks from major economies around the world including Australia, New Zealand and India have cut borrowing costs to spur economic growth with market participants expecting the European Central Bank to step in line with them.

Leading the charge on the STOXX 600 was a rally in semiconductor companies, which pushed the technology sector <.SX8P> up 1.4% - with AMS, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics making substantial gains.

Better-than-expected results from gaming chip maker Nvidia and chip gear maker Applied Materials overnight reinforced the rally.

Italy's blue-chip index <.FTMIB> rose 1.2%, catching up with its peers after a midweek holiday on Thursday.

Speciality chemicals company IMCD slumped 18% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after it reported weaker-than-expected organic sales in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal & Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Agamoni Ghosh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 3.62% 40.22 Delayed Quote.65.41%
APPLIED MATERIALS 0.96% 47.16 Delayed Quote.44.04%
DAX 0.83% 11478.02 Delayed Quote.8.09%
EURO STOXX 50 0.84% 3307.07 Delayed Quote.11.07%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IMCD -10.54% 64.5 Delayed Quote.30.45%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1.96% 15.142 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.87% 148.77 Delayed Quote.11.44%
STMICROELECTRONICS -4.47% 15.48 End-of-day quote.26.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.86% 367.99 Delayed Quote.10.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE's FTSE stock market suffers longest outage in years
RE
05:55aGlobal stocks buoyed by stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
05:48aLONDON MARKETS : London Stock Exchange Suffers Worst Outage In 8 Years
DJ
05:31aEUROPE MARKETS: After Wild Week, Europe Stocks Trade Higher
DJ
05:27aEUROPE : China stimulus hopes, chip stocks push European shares higher
RE
05:08aGlobal stocks buoyed by stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
05:05aStocks buoyed by stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
04:32aGlobal Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Higher
DJ
02:48aStocks: Walmart Set to Outpace Amazon for 2019 -- WSJ
DJ
12:21aSE ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on trade war uncertainty, Thailand rises
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group