Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China stock market inflows could double in 2019 - securities official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 12:54am EST
An investor watches a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The inclusion of Chinese A-shares in global stock indexes could see foreign inflows into China's stock market double in 2019, the Shanghai Securities News quoted a top Chinese securities regulator as saying on Saturday.

"Last year, net foreign stock market inflows reached 300 billion yuan ($44.38 billion) and this year we estimate that inflows will increase further. We could expect 600 billion yuan," Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was quoted as saying at a market forum.

It did not say where the forum was taking place.

Fang said that in addition to the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programmes, the inflows would be driven by a boost in the proportion of A-shares included in MSCI global indexes, as well as the inclusion of A-shares in FTSE Russell and Dow Jones indexes.

Fang also said that a number of U.S., Japanese and European investment banks had applied to raise their stakes in domestic brokerages to 51 percent.

In December, UBS Group became the first foreign bank to win approval for a majority stake in a domestic securities joint venture. [nL4N1Y54WS]

Fang said that several foreign banks had expressed a hope to apply to raise their stakes to 100 percent once permitted by regulations, and that the CSRC would strongly support such a move.

China's benchmark share indexes were among the world's worst performing equity markets last year, losing around a quarter of their value as the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war put further pressure on the slowing Chinese economy. But stocks have drawn some support over the last month on signs of an easing in trade tensions.

($1 = 6.7596 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UBS GROUP 0.43% 12.935 Delayed Quote.5.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aUAE energy minister expects average oil price of $70 in 2019
RE
12:54aChina stock market inflows could double in 2019 - securities official
RE
12:05aUnclear how deep and lasting Germany's economic problems are - ECB's Nowotny
RE
01/11Pemex's New York roadshow spooks investors, yields spike
RE
01/11U.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
01/11SpaceX to layoff 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/11ELON MUSK : SpaceX to layoff 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/11APPLE DEMANDED $1 BILLION FOR CHANCE TO WIN IPHONE : Qualcomm CEO
RE
01/11WHOLESOME SWEETENERS : 10 Alternative Sugar Recipes To Start Your Year Off In A Healthy Way
PU
01/11Take Five - May Day, May Day! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : top executive Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
3APPLE : APPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
4U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
5FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.