China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.3%, HSI -2.1%, HSCE -2%
* China keeps key lending benchmark steady for 4th straight
month
* Fed stays cautious on economy, says unemployment
rebounding
HONG KONG, AUG 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in China fell for a
second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key
interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will
limit further stimulus.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with
its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the
real estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare
sub-index down almost 1%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while
the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% at 24,662.71.
** The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board
ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's
tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%.
** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and
household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight
month at its August fixing on Thursday.
** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week
that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.
** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that
interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong
Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.
** "The market is worried about there may not be more much
liquidity to come," he added.
** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the
U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a
rebound in employment was already slowing.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down almost 1%.
** The yuan was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S.
dollar at 0422 GMT.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while
the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this
month.
(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)