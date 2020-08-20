Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 12:55am EDT

* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.3%, HSI -2.1%, HSCE -2%

* China keeps key lending benchmark steady for 4th straight month

* Fed stays cautious on economy, says unemployment rebounding

HONG KONG, AUG 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in China fell for a second straight session on Thursday after the country kept a key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,371.48 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the real estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% at 24,662.71. ** The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady, as expected, for the fourth straight month at its August fixing on Thursday. ** The print came after premier Li Keqiang stressed last week that China would not resort to a flood-like stimulus.

** Chinese A-shares were dragged down by expectations that interest rates will not go any lower, said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** "The market is worried about there may not be more much liquidity to come," he added.

** Several Federal Reserve policymakers sounded downbeat on the U.S. economy, warning that more easing might be need as a rebound in employment was already slowing.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.7% while Japan's Nikkei index was down almost 1%. ** The yuan was 0.04% weaker at 6.9220 per U.S. dollar at 0422 GMT. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5%, while the CSI300 is up 14.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.9% this month.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED -0.40% 74.6 End-of-day quote.-8.80%
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED -1.78% 82.85 End-of-day quote.18.78%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -3.08% 79.65 End-of-day quote.67.09%
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED -1.10% 53.85 End-of-day quote.24.94%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -7.66% 6.03 End-of-day quote.-17.85%
GUANGDONG RONGTAI INDUSTRY CO.,LTD 10.00% 5.17 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
HAINAN HAIQI TRANSPORTATION GROUP CO.,LTD. -10.00% 48.31 End-of-day quote.366.76%
HANG SENG -0.43% 25207.26 Real-time Quote.-10.58%
HEILONGJIANG TRANSPORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1.29% 3.15 End-of-day quote.3.96%
HUADIAN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 9.81% 2.35 End-of-day quote.32.77%
INNER MONGOLIA JUNZHENG ENERGY & CHEMICAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 2.47% 10.38 End-of-day quote.231.63%
NIKKEI 225 0.26% 23110.61 Real-time Quote.-2.56%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.28% 4058.6 Delayed Quote.15.73%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.42% 3932.52 Delayed Quote.6.61%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -1.95% 2358.7769 Real-time Quote.30.88%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -6.86% 125 End-of-day quote.-7.34%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.91814 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.04% 6.9218 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.35% 5.71 End-of-day quote.-21.57%
YIJIAHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -10.00% 109.81 End-of-day quote.117.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aDollar bounce falters in Asia as Fed shock fades
RE
01:13aTECHNIPFMC : wins Subsea EPCI for the Libra Consortium's Mero 2 Project, operated by Petrobras in...
PU
01:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12:55aChina stocks extend fall as stimulus hopes dwindle
RE
12:53aPNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Mines and Petroleum Chamber Seminar gives industry update amidst sector law reforms
PU
12:49aOil drops as demand risk rises, U.S. stockpiles fall less than expected
RE
12:38aChina meat imports surging
PU
12:38aEYCI breaks record as slaughter plummets
PU
12:38aLight price gap widens
PU
12:38aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Tallow prices performing well
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
2MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG : MEIER TOBLER : 20.08.20 Résultat semestriel 2020.pdf (151 kB)
3FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : joins forces with Hyundai and CSIRO to fast track developm..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Taiwan to stop local sales for Chinese TV streaming services, not block them
5WESFARMERS LIMITED : WESFARMERS : Australian retailer Wesfarmers' profit beats view as lockdowns spur buying
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group