Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China stocks fall as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:39am EDT

* SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.1%, HSI +0.4%, HSCE +0.3%

* U.S. closes Chinese consulate, Beijing vows retaliation

* Tensions create room for 'normal profit taking' - analyst

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Thursday after Washington's abrupt order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston escalated tensions between the two countries, offering exits for investors who profited from the market's recent rally. ** By midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2% to 3293.54 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%. Both benchmarks flitted in and out of negative territory and dipped at most 2% during morning trade.

** The smaller Shenzhen index lost 1.4% while the start-up Chinext board edged down 0.4%.

** The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying. China strongly condemned the move, calling it "unprecedented escalation". A source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which fell on the Houston headline in late trading on Wednesday, recovered to gain 0.4% on Thursday morning. H-shares added 0.3%.

** "Tension between the U.S. and China is not something that's coming as a surprise. This is normal profit taking in my opinion," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. ** The SSEC science and technology innovation board 50 index , which was published for the first time on Thursday and tracks the 50 most representative stocks on the Nasdaq-style STAR board, fell 1.2%.

** A-shares worth 711 billion yuan ($101.52 billion) are due to be freed from IPO lockup over the next one month, including 324 billion yuan from STAR, China Renaissance said in a report, which projected "pockets of pressure points" but limited impact on A-shares on the whole.

** Shares of Chinese property developers fell as more cities tightened home purchase curbs. The CSI300 real estate index was down 2.8% at midday. ($1 = 7.0035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.50% 17.16 End-of-day quote.12.75%
HANG SENG -1.87% 25118.28 Real-time Quote.-10.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 10706.127425 Delayed Quote.19.03%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.05% 4051.73 Delayed Quote.15.29%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.01% 3961.11 Delayed Quote.7.05%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.84% 2356.4536 Real-time Quote.30.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.0062 Delayed Quote.0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aAustralia, facing 'harsh reality' of pandemic, braces for biggest postwar deficit
RE
12:41aCCI approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
PU
12:41aNotification
PU
12:41aCLB CHINA LABOUR BULLETIN : After the pandemic, China's workers take another hit from widespread flooding
PU
12:39aChina stocks fall as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
RE
12:35aChipotle beats quarterly estimates as digital sales more than triple
RE
12:28aSensex, Nifty rise on overnight Wall Street gains, pharma stocks shine
RE
12:23aAustralia reports highest coronavirus deaths in three months, infections climb
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina revised june trade balance $+46.42 bln (prelim $+46.42 bln)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
3TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
4EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : EVOLUTION MINING : June 2020 Quarterly Results Presentation
5NEWCREST MINING LIMITED : NEWCREST MINING : June 2020 Quarterly Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group