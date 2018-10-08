Log in
China stocks fall sharply at open despite PBOC's cut to banks' reserve ratio

10/08/2018 | 04:02am CEST
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday despite Beijing's weekend announcement that it will slash the level of cash that banks must hold as reserves, a sign of underlying investor anxiety over a heated Sino-U.S. trade war.

The early trade also presented the first chance for mainland investors returning from a week-long holiday break to react to the escalating trade tensions and a selloff in Hong Kong markets last week.

On Sunday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 100-basis-point cut to reserve requirement ratio, stepping up efforts to support the economy and calm market worries.

The blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> was down 2.3 percent at the open, while the Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> dropped 1.9 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped 4.4 percent last week as investors worried about the escalating trade row between the United States and China.

Last week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence intensified Washington's pressure campaign against Beijing by accusing China of "malign" efforts to undermine President Donald Trump ahead of next month's congressional elections and reckless military actions in the South China Sea.

And on Friday, Chinese technology stocks listed in Hong Kong, including Lenovo  and ZTE Corp , slumped on a Bloomberg report that the systems of multiple U.S. companies had been compromised by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese spies.

China's IT sector <.CSIINT> fell sharply on Monday, tumbling over 3 percent in early trading. Shenzhen-listed shares of ZTE tumbled over 8 percent at market open, before recovering some losses.

(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.06% 2821.35 End-of-day quote.-14.87%
HANG SENG -0.09% 26583.93 Real-time Quote.-11.19%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -15.10% 5.06 End-of-day quote.14.22%
