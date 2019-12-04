China stocks rise on Trump's remarks on trade talks; Hang Seng gains

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 2,887.39.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> was up 0.33%, with its financial sector sub-index <.CSI300FS> higher by 0.27%, the consumer staples sector <.CSI000912> down 0.06%, the real estate index <.CSI000952> down 0.39% and the healthcare sub-index <.CSI300HC> up 0.8%.

** Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

** But Chinese official media on Thursday called for harsh reprisals after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Uighur Act of 2019, which calls for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

** China warned passage of the bill would affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end the two countries' trade war.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.39% to 10,294.09, while the Hang Seng was up 0.33% at 26,148.88.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.64% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.49% higher.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was firmer by 0.40%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> was up 0.71%.

** The yuan <CNY=CFXS> was quoted at 7.0548 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.0508.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were WG Tech JiangXi Co Ltd, up 10.01%, followed by Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd, gaining 10% and Beijing Tricolor Technology Co Ltd, up by 9.99%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd, down 10.02%, followed by Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd, losing 4.6% and Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd, down by 3.85%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.41%, while China's H-share index has gained 1.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.21% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, up 2.32%, followed by Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, gaining 1.98% and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, up by 1.62%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which has fallen 1.35%, China Vanke Co Ltd, down 0.85% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which lost 0.72%.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, while the IT sector rose 0.3%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up 3.61%, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, which was down 0.66%.

