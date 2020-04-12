Log in
News : Economy & Forex
China strives to ensure workplace safety as epidemic control becomes regular practice

04/12/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

BEIJING - Chinese authorities on April 12 demanded solid efforts to ensure workplace safety and resolutely curb major accidents.

Workplace safety should be enhanced as epidemic prevention and control becomes a regular practice, said a circular issued by the Office of the Work Safety Commission under the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

Local authorities are required to shoulder responsibilities in strengthening safety management while organizing work resumption and production, according to the circular.

The circular also stressed major responsibilities for enterprises and their leaders to guarantee safe production.

Amid efforts to ensure safety services at epidemic-related sites and producers of anti-epidemic materials, measures will be taken to strengthen safety governance of key industries, with emphasis on hazardous chemicals, coal mines, non-coal mines, road traffic, construction, urban operation and other related fields, said the circular.

The safety of the people's lives and those of the first responders should be prioritized, and efforts will be taken to prevent secondary disasters and accidents during the rescue process, the circular stressed.

The circular also required efforts to strengthen on-the-job training and increase reserve of key equipment and materials, and improve the comprehensive rescue capability for major accidents and disasters.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 23:17:18 UTC
