China suspects FedEx broke law by declining Huawei shipments - media

China's investigation of FedEx came after the United States placed Huawei on an "entity list" that effectively bars U.S.-based suppliers from serving the company.

Investigators found that FedEx had held back more than 100 Huawei-related shipments, Xinhua reported.

Initially, FedEx attributed the failed shipments to an "operational error" but authorities found that the explanation did "not meet reality," Xinhua reported.

"In the midst of the investigation, other clues that FedEx violated laws and regulations were discovered," Xinhua reported.

FedEx did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

