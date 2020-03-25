Log in
China suspends Bristol-Myers' cancer drug sales over findings at U.S. plant

03/25/2020 | 11:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage

Sales of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's cancer drug Abraxane have been suspended in China based on findings at a third-party manufacturing plant in the United States.

The suspension by the China National Medical Products Administration was announced by partner Beigene Ltd and confirmed by Bristol-Myers on Wednesday.

Beigene and Bristol-Myers were working to restore supply as soon as possible, said China-based Beigene, which signed an agreement with Bristol-Myers' Celgene unit in 2017 to market and distribute Abraxane.

"This decision only applies to the China market and does not impact our ability to supply Abraxane outside of China," Bristol-Myers said in an emailed statement.

The drug brought in sales of $1.2 billion for Bristol-Myers in 2019.

Along with remediation efforts at the U.S. site, Bristol-Myers has applied for approval to source its supply of Abraxane for the China market from an alternative manufacturing facility, Beigene said.

(This story corrects to "plant" from "pant" in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Vinay Dwivedi)

