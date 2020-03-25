China suspends Bristol-Myers' cancer drug sales over findings at U.S. plant

The suspension by the China National Medical Products Administration was announced by partner Beigene Ltd and confirmed by Bristol-Myers on Wednesday.

Beigene and Bristol-Myers were working to restore supply as soon as possible, said China-based Beigene, which signed an agreement with Bristol-Myers' Celgene unit in 2017 to market and distribute Abraxane.

"This decision only applies to the China market and does not impact our ability to supply Abraxane outside of China," Bristol-Myers said in an emailed statement.

The drug brought in sales of $1.2 billion for Bristol-Myers in 2019.

Along with remediation efforts at the U.S. site, Bristol-Myers has applied for approval to source its supply of Abraxane for the China market from an alternative manufacturing facility, Beigene said.

(This story corrects to "plant" from "pant" in paragraph 1)

