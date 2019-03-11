Log in
China suspends commercial operations of Boeing 737-8 planes

03/11/2019 | 12:59am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's civil aviation regulator said on Monday that it has asked domestic airlines to suspend the commercial operations of all Boeing 737-8 planes by 6:00 p.m. local time (5.00 a.m. ET), a day after a deadly crash of a 737 MAX 8 by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian Airlines aircraft is the same model that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board the Lion Air flight.

"Given that two accidents both involved newly delivered Boeing 737-8 planes and happened during take-off phase, they have some degree of similarity," the Civil Aviation Administration of China said, adding that they took the move in line with the regulator's principle of zero-tolerance to safety hazards.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh)

