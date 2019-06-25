China suspends pork imports from Canadian companies due to ractopamine levels
06/25/2019 | 08:51pm EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Chinese Embassy in Canada has called for the immediate suspension of Canadian pork exports from certain companies to China due to ractopamine levels discovered in the meat, the embassy wrote on Wednesday in a statement.
An investigation revealed that certain batches of pork exports to China from Canada carried forged health certificates.
