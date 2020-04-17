China to Focus on Expanding Domestic Demand Amid Pandemic, Official Says

BEIJING--The Chinese government will roll out more measures to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will focus on spurring domestic demand, a senior official said.

The government will ramp up effective investment and stimulate consumption, Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a briefing Friday.

China on Friday posted the first on-year decline in its quarterly gross domestic product since at least 1992 when the government began to release the quarterly figure, as the coronavirus health crisis hit the economy hard. The country's first-quarter gross domestic product fell 6.8% from a year earlier, compared with a 6.0% growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Mr. Mao tried to downplay concerns over the sharp contraction and said one can't "simply compare" the first quarter figures with normal years, though he said it would be difficult for the country to sustain its growth as the global economic picture deteriorates.

Another policy focus going forward is to help small and medium businesses, which are the pillars of employment, to ride out such a public health crisis, Mr. Mao said.

He also said that China hadn't suffered any large-scale layoffs despite the pandemic, although some economists say the official unemployment rates may fail to capture the real employment picture.

Mr. Mao said China's economy "improved notably" in March, citing indicators such as rising power use and bulldozer sales. That momentum would likely continue into April and the rest of the second quarter, he said.

Despite challenging times, the country's long-term economic growth potential hasn't changed and there should be a rebound in activities due to pent-up domestic demand, the official said.

"My understanding is that this year and next year on average, the growth should be above 5%," he said.

Mr. Mao said he doesn't have any information on whether Beijing is going to scrap the economic growth target for this year.

China postponed an annual political conclave originally scheduled for early March, when officials normally announce economic growth targets for the year, as they scrambled to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.