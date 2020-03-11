Log in
China to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again

03/11/2020

BEIJING--China will reduce the amount of deposits banks are required to set aside as reserves, in a bid to boost lending for private companies hit hard by the coronavirus, the country's cabinet said.

In a weekly State Council meeting Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to "quickly introduce targeted reserve-requirement-ratio cuts" so banks can increase credit support to small and medium-size companies and help business resumptions while lowering financing costs, according to a statement released late Wednesday.

Nomura economists said they expect the reserve-requirement ratio to be lowered by 50 basis points for China's six largest state lenders and 100 basis points for other smaller banks.

The cuts will release an estimated 800 billion yuan ($114.93 billion) of liquidity into the country's banking system, the economists said.

China's central bank cut the reserve-requirement ratio for all banks in January.

Beijing has in recent weeks stepped up efforts to get the economy back to normal by lowering benchmark lending rates and injecting liquidity into the market.

--Bingyan Wang

