China to Ramp Up Efforts to Support Economy in 2019

BEIJING--Chinese officials said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth this year, as signs continue to show the country's economic slowdown has deepened.

Beijing intends to improve credit availability for smaller companies, accelerate infrastructure investment and cut taxes, said officials at a briefing Tuesday.

The central bank is targeting a pace of growth for the broader money supply and total social financing that is similar to that of nominal gross domestic product, said Zhu Hexin, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

Last year China expanded the availability of credit in an effort to halt the economic slowdown, with the amount of new yuan loans hitting 16.17 trillion yuan ($2.39 trillion), Mr. Zhu said. That represents a year-over-year increase of nearly 20%.

"Next we are going to resolve the problem of commercial banks that dare not or are reluctant to lend to small firms," he said.

Recent monetary-policy-easing measures, including reductions in banks' reserve requirement ratios, will help encourage banks to lend more to the private sector, he said.

Despite the easing measures, the government supports keeping the currency exchange rate steady, Mr. Zhu said

When asked whether the central bank would consider cutting interest rates to stimulate economic growth, Mr. Zhu said existing policy measures are playing a better role than before in stabilizing growth.

Lian Weiliang, a deputy head of China's top economic planning agency, said officials are looking at accelerating large infrastructure projects in the central government's budget in the first quarter so most them can start earlier in the year. However, the government won't resort to strong stimulus, he said.

The government's efforts to ramp up investment in rail and other public projects have reignited concerns over mounting debt levels in the economy. Officials have repeatedly said they wouldn't return to earlier methods of stimulating growth by building up debt.

The Finance Ministry will ask local governments to speed up bond issuance to facilitate the construction of public projects, said Xu Hongcai, an assistant finance minister.

Mr. Xu also vowed to reduce the tax burden of small companies and households to help stabilize employment and spur consumption.

China's exports and imports both dropped last month after strong showings earlier in 2018, customs data showed Monday, underscoring softening demand and the effects of trade tensions with the U.S.

Premier Li Keqiang said Monday at a plenum meeting of the cabinet that the economy faces increased downward pressure and that officials would work harder to ensure economic growth stays within a reasonable range.

Economists widely expect Beijing to set a 6%-6.5% GDP growth target for 2019.

--Liyan Qi