China to Step Up Efforts to Halt Economic Downturn Amid Trade Tussle

By Lingling Wei

BEIJING -- China will step up efforts to arrest an economic downturn while easing off its push to hold back debt, in a policy shift that could help Beijing withstand short-term shocks from the trade conflict with Washington but add to longer-term risks.

An economic blueprint approved Friday by President Xi Jinping and the rest of the leadership calls on ensuring China's growth within "a reasonable range" in 2019 with a combination of measures aimed at spurring investment and consumption. They include allowing easier credit, especially to local governments, and expanding tax cuts.

The plan, laid out at a closed-door conclave held between Wednesday and Friday, comes as China's economy faces growing headwinds -- from weakening household spending and declining industrial output to anemic investment in factories and other big-ticket projects. The Trump administration's trade offensive against Beijing also has cast a pall over China's growth prospects: A full-bore trade war threatens to slash economic expansion -- estimated to be around 6.5% for 2018 -- by as much as 1.5 percentage points next year, according to some government advisers.

"A complicated and grim external environment" is how the leadership put it in a statement issued by state-run Xinhua News Agency.

China's growth has been on a controlled descent for most of this decade, propped up at times by shots of easy credit that have made debt a long-term threat for the maturing economy. During the past two years, with growth still buoyant, Mr. Xi has taken aim at debt and other financial risks to put the economy on sounder footing.

In recent months, however, that campaign has taken a toll, resulting in an economy decelerating faster than Beijing expected. The trade fight with the U.S. is making the debt-control initiative even more unsustainable, according to officials and government advisers.

At the annual year-end meeting that sets the economic agenda for the coming year, called the Central Economic Work Conference, senior officials and leaders who gathered at the heavily guarded Jingxi Hotel in western Beijing sought to strike a balance between the needs to stabilize growth and to continue fending off financial risks.

The plan released Friday keeps risk control as a major task for 2019. It also promises using tax cuts "on a greater scale" and significantly increasing the size of bond issuance by local governments, which have long been under Beijing's scrutiny for running up debt.

The dual message risks deepening a policy muddle that Chinese and foreign economists have said is confusing local officials and discouraging private entrepreneurs.

"China's multiplicity of conflicting objectives persists and is intensifying," said Gene Frieda, global strategist at Pacific Investment Management Co.

At the meeting, the leadership also set its annual growth target for next year, though the figure likely won't be disclosed until China's legislature convenes in March. Economists widely expect Beijing to announce a gross-domestic-product goal for next year that is lower than this year's benchmark of about 6.5%.

A reduced target would signal a determination not to adopt massive stimulus measures as deployed in the financial crisis a decade ago. Those major infrastructure and property investments fueled by huge amounts of credit started the debt hangover still felt today.

Friday's blueprint stresses the need to prevent speculative home buying, reflecting continuing leadership concerns about aggravating already high housing prices.

China has been gradually easing fiscal and monetary policies in recent months to combat the slowdown. The central bank has injected more funds into the banking system; Beijing has relaxed restrictions on local-government borrowing; the government has rolled out tax cuts for both businesses and individuals.

In a sign of a loosening credit policy, the 2019 plan dropped the word "neutral" and kept the description "prudent" when describing China's monetary stance.

The plan also seeks to bolster waning public confidence in Beijing's resolve to carry out market-oriented overhauls. Under President Xi, Beijing in the past few years has increased the government's role in the economy, supporting state-owned companies with loans and subsidies while increasing pressure on both private and foreign businesses. That shift has become a focal point of the Trump administration's complaints over China's unfair trade practices.

Next year, according to the new economic blueprint, the leadership will follow up on its longtime pledge to broaden private capital's access to the state sector. In particular, it listed state giant China Railway Co. as a trial for "mixed-ownership reform" -- a euphemism for bringing in private investment.

Prominently absent from the 2019 plan is any mention of an industrial policy criticized by President Trump as protectionist, known as Made in China 2025. Instead, it talked about the importance of promoting "high-quality development" of the manufacturing sector.

As part of its effort to ease trade tensions, according to people briefed on the matter, China's top planning agency and senior policy advisers are drafting a replacement for Made in China that promises reduced subsidies for state firms and greater access for foreign companies to the country's manufacturing sector.

In a nod to the 90-day trade truce reached by Presidents Xi and Trump in Argentina on Dec. 1, the plan said Beijing will strive to continue liberalizing its markets next year and to "promote economic consultations between China and the U.S."