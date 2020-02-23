China to Take More Aggressive Measures to Mitigate Impact of the Coronavirus Epidemic

BEIJING--Chinese officials said the government would take more aggressive measures to shore up the economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, to meet growth targets set by policy makers.

China would step up issuance of local government special-purpose bonds this year to increase investment in sectors impacted by the epidemic, a finance ministry official said at a joint briefing with officials from other economic ministries and the central bank on Monday.

China's central bank vice gov. Chen Yulu, who was present at the briefing said the bank would make its monetary policy more flexible while maintaining ample liquidity in the market to encourage lending.

The People's Bank of China is also considering adjusting the reserve requirement ratio to release more funds to lenders to help struggling businesses, Mr. Chen said.

China lowered its RRR in January and cut its benchmark interest rates last week as the epidemic forced several economic activities to a near standstill. Several factories have started to resume production in recent days, after Beijing expressed concerns over impact of the closures on economic growth.

Mr. Chen said the PBOC is also considering allowing China's three policy banks to roll out policies to help small manufacturers, exporters and pig farmers that have borne brunt of the epidemic. The PBOC will also let commercial banks issue special bonds for small and micro companies to encourage more bank lending.

The economic disruption and slow resumption of work has raised challenges for China's job market, an official from the human resources ministry said at the briefing.

More fiscal and monetary policies would be tilted to favor service providers, small firms and other labor-intensive sectors to stabilize employment, the official said.

Chinese policy makers have set a target to eliminate poverty and double the size of the economy from a decade ago by the end of 2020.

--Grace Zhu