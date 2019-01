China's urban registered jobless rate stood at 3.8 percent at the end of 2018, Vice Minister Qiu Xiaoping told a news conference.

At the same briefing, Xin Guobin, a vice industry minister, said authorities were still optimistic about automobile production and sales this year, despite an economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Stella Qiu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)