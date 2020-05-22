Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China to allocate 146.1b yuan for local poverty alleviation in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 07:12am EDT

BEIJING - China will earmark 146.1 billion yuan ($20.6 billion) this year to fund local poverty alleviation efforts, says a draft budget report submitted on May 22 to the annual national legislative session.

The country has seen an increase of 20 billion yuan of such funds each year over the past five years, the report showed.

China vows to eliminate poverty among all rural residents living below the current poverty line and in all poor counties this year, according to a government work report submitted to the session.

The country's poverty alleviation tasks are near completion, as the number of impoverished people fell to 5.51 million at the end of 2019 from 98.99 million at the end of 2012.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 11:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:31aFIERA CAPITAL : to hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 28, 2020
AQ
07:31aOXE MARINE PUBL : Report from annual general meeting in OXE Marine AB (publ) on 22 May 2020
AQ
07:31aANGUS VENTURES : Completes the Acquisition of the Ellen Creek Gold and River Gold Properties in Wawa, Ontario
AQ
07:31aLEGEND POWER : reg; Schedules Q2 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
AQ
07:31aVITALHUB : Announces Sale of DOCit Mobile Application to Another Municipally-Operated Long-Term Care Facility – Initial Phase of Deployment to Begin With Rollout of COVID-19 Screening Solution
AQ
07:31aBED BATH & BEYOND : Announces Plan To Re-Open Stores And Expand Roll-Out Of Store Fulfillment
PR
07:31aW P CAREY : Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
07:31aSURVEY : Over Two-Thirds of Floridians Worried About COVID-19 Impact on Family Financial Security
GL
07:31aZynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
07:31aHarpoon Therapeutics to Present Interim Clinical Data for TriTAC® HPN424 at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
4UBS GROUP AG : UBS AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group