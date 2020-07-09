Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to boost investments, financing for water conservancy projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:41am EDT

China will deepen investment and boost financing mechanisms to expedite construction of water conservancy projects and improve its ability to guard against floods, state television reported on Thursday citing a meeting of the country's state council.

The council said during the meeting that China should expand the scale of financing for such projects via share and debt issuance. China raised its national emergency response level earlier this week as torrential rain triggered flood warnings across the country and killed more than 100 people.

China will also optimize the environment for foreign investment and trade in general, state TV said.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aSAFE K-6 EDUCATION : Nevada-Based Distance Learning Startup
SE
08:05aWashing Stations, Septic Services a Priority for Homes and Businesses Entering Michigan’s New Normal
SE
08:00aThe Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and The Reserve at Lake Travis to Hold Virtual Parade of Homes’
SE
07:54aEU executive says 'significant' differences in Brexit talks
RE
07:54aAnother 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores
RE
07:50aTSX futures drop as virus anxiety grows
RE
07:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : IEA Renew Agreement to Collaborate on Energy Sector Sustainability and Resilience
PU
07:45aMexican Inflation Back Above Central Bank Target in June
DJ
07:41aChina to boost investments, financing for water conservancy projects
RE
07:41aAnother 1,300 jobs at risk in UK retail sector as John Lewis shuts eight stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : shareholders to determine future of Siemens Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group