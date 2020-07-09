China to boost investments, financing for water conservancy projects

China will deepen investment and boost financing mechanisms to expedite construction of water conservancy projects and improve its ability to guard against floods, state television reported on Thursday citing a meeting of the country's state council.

The council said during the meeting that China should expand the scale of financing for such projects via share and debt issuance. China raised its national emergency response level earlier this week as torrential rain triggered flood warnings across the country and killed more than 100 people.

China will also optimize the environment for foreign investment and trade in general, state TV said.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)