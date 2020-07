BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will connect its interbank and exchange bond market, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on Sunday, a move aimed at unifying segregated bond markets and will facilitate monetary policy transmission and macro management.

Qualified investors will be allowed to buy and sell bonds traded in each other's markets via the "connect" infrastructure, the statement said. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Samuel Shen and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)