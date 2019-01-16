China to continue crackdown on financial risks in 2019 - regulator
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China will crack down further on irregularities in financial markets and reduce shadow banking risks this year, the banking and insurance regulator said in an annual work conference on Wednesday.
The regulator will also steadily push forward structural de-leveraging and balance the need for stable growth while managing risks, it said in an online statement.
