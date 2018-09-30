Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to cut import tariffs on wide range of products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 04:43pm CEST
Worker installs equipment at a Tsingtao Brewery industrial park in Zhangjiakou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut import tariffs on textile products and metals, including steel products, to 8.4 percent from 11.5 percent, effective Nov. 1, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

Beijing has pledged to take steps to increase imports this year amid rising tension with some of its biggest trade partners, such as the United States.

Earlier in July, China reduced import tariffs on a range of consumer items including apparel, cosmetics, home appliances, and fitness products to fulfil pledges to further open China's consumer market.

Import tariffs on wood and paper products, minerals and gemstones will be cut to 5.4 percent from 6.6 percent, the ministry also said in its statement.

Average import tariffs on over fifteen hundred products will be lowered to 7.8 percent from 10.5 percent, the ministry said.

"Reducing tariffs is conducive to promoting the balanced development of foreign trade and promoting a higher level of opening up to the outside world," the ministry said .

China's cabinet has announced plans to cut tariffs on machinery, electrical equipment and textile products beginning on Nov. 1, as the country braces for an escalating trade war with the United States.

The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 percent in 2018 from 9.8 percent in 2017 as a result, the cabinet has said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pQe index, qe al rayan islamic index and qe all share index constituents october 1st 2018
AQ
03:36pLebanon bond rout ramps up currency concerns, pressure for fiscal reform
RE
03:15pFlattening Yield Curve Raises Caution Flag on Economy
DJ
03:11pChina to cut import tariffs on wide range of products
RE
02:28pChery Auto's general manager resigns - company
RE
01:27pChina widens income tax exemption for foreign investors
RE
01:17pChina's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Conflict With U.S. Intensifies
DJ
01:15pDollar Loses Its Mojo
DJ
01:06pBrexit has cost Britain 500 million pounds a week, study says
RE
12:53pECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019 - Tagesspiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
4Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.