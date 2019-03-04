Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to cut value-added tax rate for manufacturing, construction sectors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:09pm EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut taxes and fees for all companies by nearly 2 trillion yuan ($298.31 billion) in 2019, with the manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors set to benefit as Beijing looks to stimulate a slowing economy.

China will cut the rate of value-added tax (VAT) for manufacturers to 13 percent in 2019, from the current level of 16 percent, according to a budget report issued at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Tuesday.

The VAT rate for transportation and construction sectors will also be reduced to 9 percent from 10 percent, it said.

Purchasing taxes for new energy vehicles will continue to be exempted, with authorities looking to "adjust and improve" their subsidy policies, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Zhang Min and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pChina's defence budget rise to outpace economic growth target
RE
08:52pChina services growth eases to four-month low in further blow to economy - Caixin PMI
RE
08:45pU.S. intends to end preferential trade treatment for Turkey
RE
08:40pOil dips amid weak demand growth, but OPEC-led supply cuts support
RE
08:33pPhilippine February annual inflation at 3.8 percent
RE
08:33pChina Sets 2019 GDP Growth Target at 6%-6.5% -- Update
DJ
08:31pJapan plans rule change to encourage regional bank consolidation - Nikkei
RE
08:29pChina to slash taxes, boost lending to help slowing economy
RE
08:27pTrump plans to end India's preferential trade treatment
RE
08:23pChina to slash taxes, boost lending to help slowing economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
4China to form national oil and gas pipeline company-state planner
5CENTURYLINK : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.