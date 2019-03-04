China to cut value-added tax rate for manufacturing, construction sectors

China will cut the rate of value-added tax (VAT) for manufacturers to 13 percent in 2019, from the current level of 16 percent, according to a budget report issued at the opening of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Tuesday.

The VAT rate for transportation and construction sectors will also be reduced to 9 percent from 10 percent, it said.

Purchasing taxes for new energy vehicles will continue to be exempted, with authorities looking to "adjust and improve" their subsidy policies, the ministry said.

