Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to draft food security plan amid global coronavirus epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:45am EDT
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of NPC in Beijing

By Hallie Gu and Tom Daly

China will draft and carry out in 2020 a response plan for ensuring food security amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the country's state planner said on Friday.

Beijing will also draw up a new national medium-to-long-term plan in the new year to secure food supplies, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in an annual report to parliament.

The move came as the pandemic has roiled agriculture supply chains worldwide, and threatened to trigger a potential food crisis.

Chinese authorities have urged state and private firms to boost inventories of major agriculture products like soybeans and corn to prepare for any further disruptions from the outbreak.

"It is imperative, and it is well within our ability, to ensure the food supply for 1.4 billion Chinese people through our own efforts," China's Premier Li Keqiang said to parliament.

China will keep total crop acreage and grain output stable in 2020, give more rewards to major grain producing counties, and raise the minimum purchase price of rice, Li said.

Chinese farmers plan to plant 70 million mu (4.6 million hectares or 11.4 million acres) of early rice this year, up by more than 3 million mu from a year ago, according to Premier Li. A mu is a traditional unit used for land area.

While improving the management of grain reserves, China will take active measures to expand the capacity of grain silos for summer harvests, the state planner said.

China will continue to promote pig production recovery, and strengthen the inspection and prevention of major animal diseases like African swine fever, according to the report.

The highly contagious disease, which has decimated China's massive pig herd, remains a threat to hog production, but the country will not see a big increase in pork prices, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said.

China will also diversify imports of major agricultural products, and guarantee the stable supply of produce including grain, edible oil, meat, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, the NDRC said in its report.

The world's top agriculture market relies on overseas markets for soybeans and has been seeking ways to increase imports of meats to plug a domestic supply gap after African swine fever slashed pork output.

China will also ensure the supply of seed, fertiliser, pesticide and farming machinery, Premier Li said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang, Tom Daly, Hallie Gu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING SHUZHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.53% 7.71 End-of-day quote.-10.56%
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 5.56% 0.038 End-of-day quote.-29.63%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.55% 317.75 End-of-day quote.-17.60%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 126.025 End-of-day quote.-13.30%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 98.65 End-of-day quote.-20.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.48% 33.98 Delayed Quote.-47.67%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.34% 16.03 End-of-day quote.22.04%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.02% 282.6 End-of-day quote.-5.10%
WTI -7.23% 31.543 Delayed Quote.-48.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aChina drops GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
01:21aRudderless after a rally, stock markets look for next catalyst
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aGerman tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:07aCentral Asian and Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Meeting
PU
12:59aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
12:58aJapan launches its version of Fed's 'Main Street' scheme as deflation returns
RE
12:56aHong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
12:55aOil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group