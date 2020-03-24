China to encourage local governments to stockpile poultry, aquaculture products

China will increase fiscal and tax support for poultry and aquaculture producers to help them survive the impact from coronavirus containment measures, according to a statement jointly issued by the state planner and the country's agriculture ministry.

Lockdowns on people and goods to curb the outbreak has disrupted logistics and production in the farming sector, threatening output of meat just as the world's most populous country faces a massive pork shortfall.

