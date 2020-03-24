Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to encourage local governments to stockpile poultry, aquaculture products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:18pm EDT

China said on Wednesday that it encourages local governments to temporarily stockpile poultry and aquaculture products in a bid to support the farming sectors after the unprecedented coronavirus cut production and supplies.

China will increase fiscal and tax support for poultry and aquaculture producers to help them survive the impact from coronavirus containment measures, according to a statement jointly issued by the state planner and the country's agriculture ministry.

Lockdowns on people and goods to curb the outbreak has disrupted logistics and production in the farming sector, threatening output of meat just as the world's most populous country faces a massive pork shortfall.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : 300,000 more people living in capital cities (Media Release)
PU
11:31pBank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easing
RE
11:26pThai central bank says banking system ready for services during virus outbreak
RE
11:23pBeijing city says auto stimulus policies reported by media were not researched
RE
11:21pDollar steadies after slide as greenback funding stays tight
RE
11:18pChina to encourage local governments to stockpile poultry, aquaculture products
RE
11:18pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA to set in motion ALPAS COVID-19 to ease the threat of hunger
PU
11:16pWhite House not considering 3-month tariff deferral - Navarro
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4IMMUTEP LIMITED : Immutep Reports Supportive Efficacy Data from the Phase IIb AIPAC Study; Overall Survival Da..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : CFO Turns to Crisis-Era Playbook Amid Coronavirus, Oil-Price Rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group