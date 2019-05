China pays a relatively high tariff per kilowatt hour of electricity produced by wind or solar projects, but it has been promoting what is known as 'grid price parity' with traditional sources of power such as coal.

The National Development and Reform Commission said tariffs paid to onshore wind projects will be cut to as low as 0.29 yuan ($0.0420) per kWh in 2020, while grid price parity will apply to all new projects from Jan. 1 2021.

(Reporting by David Stanway)