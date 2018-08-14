Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to ensure achievement of annual growth target despite trade war - state planner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 11:26pm EDT
A man walks at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in the second half of the year, and will ensure that its full-year growth target is achieved, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

While the trade frictions with the United States will have a negative impact on the Chinese economy, China will ensure that its annual growth target will be met, said Cong Liang, spokesman at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China aims to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent this year. Gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.8 percent pace in the first three months.

Data is increasingly pointing to a cooling economy as an ongoing campaign by Beijing to curb risks in the financial system raises borrowing costs and squeezes small businesses.

To help firms affected by tighter financing, China has taken steps to boost liquidity and has urged banks to extend more loans to companies. It has also affirmed pro-growth fiscal policies.

This week, local governments rolled out railway investment plans as Beijing pushed them to speed up issuance of special bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

As the world's second-biggest economy slows, China and the United States are imposing tariffs on each other's goods, with more set to be activated next week. There are few signs that either side is ready to compromise.

So far, official data for January-to-July shows trade frictions have had limited impact on the economy, and any impact from higher tariffs will be "controllable", the NDRC's Cong said.

China's efforts to ease credit conditions in the economy have sparked concerns that funds would find their way back into the once red-hot real estate sector.

Cong said China would "resolutely curb" property price rises.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33pAsian stocks retreat as Turkey worries weigh, dollar buoyant
RE
11:26pChina to ensure achievement of annual growth target despite trade war - state planner
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : workshop on public-sector leadership
PU
10:55pAsian stocks retreat as Turkey worries weigh, dollar buoyant
RE
10:46pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : East-West Economic Corridor international fair opens in Da Nang
PU
10:37pChina Average New Home Prices Continue to Strengthen in July
DJ
10:05pSplitt Introduces Advanced Cryptocurrency Cloud Server for More Profitable and Safe Crypto Mining
NE
10:01pSDSRPC SOUTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN RESEARCH & PROMOTION : Visit the SD Soybean Research & Promotion Council Dakotafest Tent & Connect with Growers & Research
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.