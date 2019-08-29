Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a supermarket in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will seek to boost pork imports and also release frozen pork, beef and mutton from state reserves in "due course" to increase the supply of meat in the market.

The comments come as pork prices in the world's top consumer of the meat hit a record after an epidemic of African swine fever swept through the country's pig herd, killing millions.

The country's hog herd has shrunk by almost a third since a year ago, according to official data, and pork prices have soared since June.

Imports of the meat are already up 36% in the first seven months of this year, and analysts expect them to double from 2018 levels in 2020.

"We will...continue to encourage the expansion of pork imports," ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

Beijing has agreed to start importing pork from Argentina this year, and is also expected to approve additional plants for export from Brazil and Britain.

Gao also said China will release meat from its reserves to stabilise supplies.

China often releases some of its meat from storage when prices are high, or during high demand periods such as the weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the country's biggest festival.

It released 9,600 tonnes of reserve pork this January, according to state media reports. But while total volumes held by the country are not known, analysts say they are unlikely to be significant enough to have a real influence on market supplies.

"The government wants to support the market but this is more of a political gesture," said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.

"They may call for other players to follow them," she added, referring to slaughterhouses or cold storage facilities with stocks of frozen pork.

Pork retail prices jumped 7.8% in the week to Aug. 14, hitting 32.4 yuan per kilogram, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed, almost 50% higher than at the same time a year ago.

China's cabinet has called for measures to support a recovery in production.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue, Rashmi Aich and Deepa Babington)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.29% 138.35 End-of-day quote.-6.92%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 105.25 End-of-day quote.-16.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.29% 7.1448 Delayed Quote.4.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aDOLLAR GENERAL : Taps New Operating Chief, Store Operations Executive
DJ
07:22aYen set for biggest monthly rise since May as sentiment fragile
RE
07:22aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Fears Of Trade-war Escalation Fade
DJ
07:18aChina to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
RE
07:17aThailand can add more economic stimulus if needed - Financial Minister
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDOLLAR GENERAL : Raises Full-Year Guidance
DJ
07:13aBest Buy misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group