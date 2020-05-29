Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China to extend interbank bond market trading hours to woo foreign investors - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 06:19am EDT

China plans to extend interbank market trading hours as part of efforts to increase the appeal of its bond market to foreign investors, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Trading will initially be extended to 8 p.m. local time from 5 p.m. currently, and will gradually cover global trading hours, according to the sources.

The announcement was made during an online conference held on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), which overseas China's interbank market.

Other measures to open up China's bond market include promoting foreign use of interest rate derivatives, and facilitating onshore bond purchase by overseas institutions, CFETS said at the meeting.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) was not immediately available to comment.

China has been accelerating the opening up of its capital markets amid a domestic economic slowdown and rising tensions with the United States.

During the meeting, a CFETS official also warned of rising bond market volatility due to higher leverage, the sources said.

China has been pumping liquidity into the banking system, and guiding interest rates lower to aid the coronavirus-ravaged economy. Lower bond yields have prompted some investors to increase their leverage as a way to seek higher returns.

(Reporting by Steven Bian, Hongwei Li, Xiangming Hou and Winni Zhou; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.85 End-of-day quote.-14.41%
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.58% 5.19 End-of-day quote.-23.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:19aChina to extend interbank bond market trading hours to woo foreign investors - sources
RE
06:08aChina excludes clean coal projects from list eligible for green bonds
RE
05/28Oil rises as higher U.S. refinery rates offsets surprise crude build
RE
05/28Oil rises as higher U.S. refinery rates offsets surprise crude build
RE
05/28Oil rises as higher U.S. refinery rates offsets surprise crude build
RE
05/28South African state asset manager proposes converting Eskom bonds into equity - chairman
RE
05/28U.S. states, cities may snub Fed lending program over high rates
RE
05/27U.S. considering suspension of Hong Kong's special tariff rates - sources
RE
05/27Kenya central bank leaves rates unchanged, says past measures are being helpful
RE
05/27Indonesia expects to raise $67 billion from bonds and loans in 2020
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group