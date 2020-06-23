China to extend waiver on port construction fees to end of 2020

China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it would extend a waiver on port construction fees for imported and exported cargoes until the end of 2020 from June 30.

The ministry will also extend a reduction in fees paid to the compensation fund for ship pollution until the end of this year.

The move is part of Beijing's efforts to help business resume amid the coronavirus pandemic and to shore up its export industry.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)