Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to fall short of 2020 nuclear capacity target: electricity council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will fall short of its nuclear power generation capacity target for 2020, according to a forecast from the China Electricity Council on Tuesday.

The country's nuclear capacity is expected to reach 53 gigawatts (GW) next year, below a target of 58 GW, council vice chairman Wei Shaofeng told the China Nuclear Energy Sustainable Development Forum in Beijing.

China is the world's third-biggest nuclear power producer by capacity, with 45.9 GW installed by end-2018 and 11 units still under construction, but its reactor building programme has stalled since Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Environmental impact assessments for two new projects in southeast China were submitted to regulators last month, paving the way for a resumption in the country's atomic energy programme after three years with no new approvals.

If China raises the pace of nuclear construction to six-eight reactors a year over the 2021-2030 period, capacity should reach 137 GW by 2030, according to Wei. He said China's electricity consumption is expected to keep rising until at least 2035 and sees "big room" for nuclear power to grow.

He also forecast that China's nuclear capacity could reach 200 GW by 2035, with atomic energy serving as an "effective replacement" for the country's coal-fired power plants.

Experts speaking at the conference said China's ambitious nuclear power programme had been held back not only by the slowdown in new approvals, but also by the country's power pricing policies, which have left many nuclear reactors operating at less than full capacity in recent years.

(Reporting by David Stanway; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By David Stanway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52pU.S. to probe thousands of fires connected to Hyundai, Kia vehicles
RE
10:47pCHINA TO FALL SHORT OF 2020 NUCLEAR CAPACITY TARGET : electricity council
RE
10:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Guizhou province, Egypt's Alexandria governorate establish friendly relationship
PU
10:43pOil scales 2019 highs on firm China data, Iran sanctions threat
RE
10:19pOfficial Says White House Stands Behind Stephen Moore's Fed Nomination
DJ
10:12pTesla will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
RE
10:12pUber's Kalanick, directors win dismissal of investor lawsuit
RE
10:07pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Trudeau meets with President Rivlin of Israel
PU
10:07pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Feathers in the Spring fundraiser
PU
10:07pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
5Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About