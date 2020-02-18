Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:13am EST
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

China will grant exemptions on retaliatory duties imposed against 696 U.S. goods, the most substantial tariff relief to be offered so far, as Beijing seeks to fulfil commitments made in its interim trade deal with the United States.

Tuesday's announcement comes after the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries took effect on Feb. 14 and is the third round of tariff exemptions China has offered on U.S. goods.

China has committed to boosting its purchases of goods and services from the United States by $200 billion over two years as part of the agreement, and has already rolled back some additional tariffs on U.S. imports after the deal was signed.

U.S. goods eligible for tariff exemptions include key agricultural and energy products such as pork, beef, soybeans, liquefied natural gas and crude oil, which were subject to extra tariffs imposed during the escalation of the bilateral trade dispute.

The coronavirus epidemic that emerged late last year in China has raised concerns about its ability to meet the purchasing targets, however. Authorities throughout the country imposed major restriction on travel and transportation to curb the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,900 and infected more than 70,000 in the country.

The containment efforts have kept factories shut or operating with drastically reduced staff, hitting production. The public has also been discouraged from leaving their homes or going to public places, also stunting consumption.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow said earlier this month that Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a recent call that China will still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets.

Beijing's announcement on Tuesday emphasised that Chinese firms will submit applications for tariff exemptions based on market conditions and commercial considerations.

"Unless the state forcefully asks firms to apply for tariff exemption and buy U.S. soybeans, crushers would still go for Brazilian beans, based on market free will," said a trader, adding that Brazilian beans are of good quality and price this year.

Other products subject to exemption on additional tariffs imposed include denatured ethanol and wheat, corn and sorghum. Some medical devices and metals including copper ore and concentrates, copper scrap and aluminium scrap are also subject to exemption.

Pharmaceutical products such as recombinant human insulin and some antibiotics are also among U.S. products eligible for tariff exemptions.

Firms can start submitting their applications on March 2, and any exemptions granted will be valid for one year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Hallie Gu, Dominique Patton, Tom Daly, Min Zhang, Yawen Chen and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.12% 1.358 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.46% 377.75 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
FASTLY, INC. 2.23% 22.96 Delayed Quote.14.40%
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED -0.24% 36.91 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.53% 1678.5 End-of-day quote.-5.28%
LME COPPER CASH 1.13% 5802 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 56.82 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 291.2 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.52% 30.56 End-of-day quote.-10.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.28% 542.75 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
WTI -1.09% 51.38 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:24aRecession risk forces BOJ to row back on inflation goal
RE
03:22aOil prices fall 1% as market weighs coronavirus impact on demand
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aEU eyes single record of real-time share prices in markets review
RE
03:13aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:08aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:07aChina to grant tariff exemptions on 696 U.S. goods to support purchases
RE
03:05aFINLAB AG : Frankfurt-based blockchain start-up Agora Innovation Closes a Seven-digit Pre-series A financing from FinLab EOS VC
EQ
03:04aBritain to invest £90 million to cut emissions from homes, industry
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Warns Coronavirus To Hit Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group