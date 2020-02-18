Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China

China said on Tuesday it would accept applications for new tariff exemptions for 696 products imported from the United States including key agricultural and energy products such as pork, beef, soybeans, liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

The exemptions, the third and the most substantial set to be granted to date by China since the start of the trade dispute with the United States, come a month after the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing. China has committed to boosting its purchases of goods and services from the United States by $200 billion over two years.

Other products subject to exemption on additional tariffs imposed during the escalation of the bilateral trade dispute include denatured ethanol and some wheat, corn and sorghum. Some medical devices and metals including copper ore and concentrates, copper scrap and aluminum scrap are also subject to exemption, China's finance ministry said in a statement.

The exemptions come amid a coronavirus epidemic that has seriously disrupted the world's second-largest economy. Authorities throughout the country imposed major restriction on travel and transportation to curb the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,900 and infected more than 70,000 in the country.

Some U.S. officials and analysts have raised questions about China's ability to meet the purchasing commitments specified in the Phase 1 trade deal due to the coronavirus.

The virus outbreak, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in December, has kept factories shut or operating with drastically reduced staffing. The public has also been discouraged from leaving their homes or going to public places, also stunting consumption.

Firms seeking exemptions on the additional tariffs on U.S. products can submit applications from March 2, the finance ministry said. Any exemption granted will be valid for one year.

By Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.12% 1.358 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.46% 377.75 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.53% 1678.5 End-of-day quote.-5.28%
LME COPPER CASH 1.13% 5802 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.92% 57 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 291.2 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.28% 542.75 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
WTI -0.60% 51.63 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:25aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:20aChina to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aHSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
02/17Indonesia central bank may cut key rate as coronavirus hits economy - Reuters poll
RE
02/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Annual Results 2019
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group