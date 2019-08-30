Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to help rate risk-hedging by improving liquidity of derivatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:34am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The operator of China's interbank market said on Friday it will add to its trading system swap contracts involving two new lending benchmark rates, to help institutions better manage interest rate risks.

Swaps based on one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> will start trading on the so-called X-Swap system starting next Monday, the National Interbank Funding Center said in a statement on its website.

The addition of the contracts, with tenors ranging from six months to 10 years, is aimed at improving liquidity of LPR swaps, according to the statement.

China unveiled a key interest rate reform this month in an effort to guide borrowing cost lower for companies in a struggling economy.

The People's Bank of China revamped LPRs, making them closer to market rates, while forcing banks to use them as benchmarks for new loans. The change would potentially guide banks' lending rates lower.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.53 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aGerman Retail Sales Fell More Than Expected in July
DJ
07:57aS.Africa's Discovery warns of falling full-year profits
RE
07:51aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Aramco board sees too many risks for New York IPO - sources
RE
07:50aCampbell Soup reports 2% rise in sales
RE
07:49aWorries mount for UK businesses and consumers as Brexit crisis builds - surveys
RE
07:47aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground Ahead Of Inflation Data
DJ
07:46aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Tractor Drivers and Mobile Phones
PU
07:34aCanada stock futures rise on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions
RE
07:34aChina to help rate risk-hedging by improving liquidity of derivatives
RE
07:31aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Impact of national accounts improvements on balance of payments and sector and financial accounts revealed
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
2THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group