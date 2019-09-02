Log in
China to impose anti-dumping tariffs on phenol imported from U.S., EU from September 6

09/02/2019 | 10:16pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) -

China will impose anti-dumping tariffs on phenol imported from the United States, the European Union, South Korea, Japan and Thailand from Sept. 6, the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday

Phenol imports from those countries and regions have caused substantial damage to the domestic industry, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website

The tariffs will last for five years, according to the statement

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Hallie Gu; editing by Richard Pullin)

