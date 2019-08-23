Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:26am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose an extra 5% tariff on U.S. soybeans from Sept 1, as well as additional 10% duties on U.S. wheat, corn and sorghum from Dec. 15, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday in Beijing's latest retaliatory trade measures against Washington.

China will also levy extra 10% tariffs on U.S. beef and pork from Sept 1, according to lists published by the ministry on its website.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Tom Daly, Editing by William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.21% 363.25 End-of-day quote.-4.13%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.03% 467.25 End-of-day quote.-8.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aUNITED STATES : New home sales worse than estimates at 635K
09:59aChina's tariff blow weighs on Wall Street, Powell speech in focus
RE
09:53aCanadian dollar falls amid escalated tensions, markets await Fed conference
RE
09:53aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Government Must Deliver Food and Farming Labour Solutions Before Brexit
PU
09:53aMARSHALL UNIVERSITY : Engineering faculty member helps develop state's first press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018
PU
09:48aIn TV Interviews, Two Fed Officials Split on Need for Rate Cuts
DJ
09:46aTSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens
RE
09:45aOil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
RE
09:42aOil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..
5ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group