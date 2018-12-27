China to improve infrastructure for local government bond issuance - Shanghai Securities News

Some local governments plan to issue bonds next January, earlier than in previous years, while the total amount of fundraising via local government bond issuance has room to increase next year, the newspaper said.

The National Debt Association of China (NDAC) plans to publish guidelines for the credit rating business on local government bonds as soon as possible, and is also studying rules to improve information disclosure by local governments, the article said.

Currently, all bonds issued by local governments received the top AAA rating, which doesn't reflect the difference in creditworthiness between local governments, the newspaper said, citing NDAC chairwoman Sun Xiaoxia.

Another priority is to improve liquidity in the local government bond market, with plans to expand the investor base - currently dominated by banks - to include smaller institutions and retail investors, the article said, citing NDAC general manager Chen Gangming.

