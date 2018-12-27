Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China to improve infrastructure for local government bond issuance - Shanghai Securities News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:06am CET

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to facilitate the issuance of local government bonds by improving credit rating and information disclosure rules, as well as market liquidity, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday, citing regulators.

Some local governments plan to issue bonds next January, earlier than in previous years, while the total amount of fundraising via local government bond issuance has room to increase next year, the newspaper said.

The National Debt Association of China (NDAC) plans to publish guidelines for the credit rating business on local government bonds as soon as possible, and is also studying rules to improve information disclosure by local governments, the article said.

Currently, all bonds issued by local governments received the top AAA rating, which doesn't reflect the difference in creditworthiness between local governments, the newspaper said, citing NDAC chairwoman Sun Xiaoxia.

Another priority is to improve liquidity in the local government bond market, with plans to expand the investor base - currently dominated by banks - to include smaller institutions and retail investors, the article said, citing NDAC general manager Chen Gangming.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:06aChina to improve infrastructure for local government bond issuance - Shanghai Securities News
RE
12/26China seeks to let banks issue perpetual bonds 'soon' to replenish capital
RE
12/21Bond market 'recession' gauge falters outside United States
RE
12/21Japan's top MOF official says low long-term rates hurting banks
RE
12/20Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates -- Update
DJ
12/20Spooked global funds drive up cash and bond holdings
RE
12/20U.S. funds still leaning towards cash and bonds - Reuters poll
RE
12/20South African state asset manager buys up struggling arms firm's bonds
RE
12/20Taiwan central bank stands pat on rates as export orders slip
RE
12/20Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.